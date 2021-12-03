Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 5,033 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

TSM opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $631.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

