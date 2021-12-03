Contrasting Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $383.63 million 3.05 $29.15 million $0.19 75.06 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.24 -$80.53 million $2.60 11.85

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Armada Hoffler Properties and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 1 0 4 0 2.60 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 4 0 3.00

Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus price target of $14.90, suggesting a potential upside of 4.49%. Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.55%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 8.62% 4.56% 1.39% Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Armada Hoffler Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services. The General Contracting and Real Estate Services segment provides various real estate services, such as general contractor services, construction management, asset management, and development services to third-party property owners. The company was founded by Daniel A. Hoffler in 1979 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.