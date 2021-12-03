Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $187.68 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,168 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.31% of Ecolab worth $187,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.56 and its 200-day moving average is $219.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

