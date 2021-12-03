Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 4,709,061 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,267,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,709,061 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $154,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 336,065 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,920,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

