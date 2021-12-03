Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes $92.55 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,016,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,495,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Futu by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Futu by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Futu stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

