Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Trading 6.4% Higher

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,334,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after buying an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,262,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

