ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 6.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.26 and last traded at $74.07. 4,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,134,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

