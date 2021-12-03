New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 8.3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.89. 370,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,274,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,521,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 95,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 528,219 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 644,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 153,320 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
