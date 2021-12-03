New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 8.3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.89. 370,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,274,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,521,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 95,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 528,219 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 644,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 153,320 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

