Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 15.6%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM)’s stock price dropped 15.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 113,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 116,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$7.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.