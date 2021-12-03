Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RenovoRx.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RNXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on RenovoRx in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. 2,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,910. RenovoRx has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.