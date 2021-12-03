YAM V3 (YAM) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $6.50 million and $3.77 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00244025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,042,883 coins and its circulating supply is 12,855,647 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

