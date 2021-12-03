Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 22 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,547.60 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,469.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,451.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

