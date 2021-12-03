Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $196.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.28 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

