Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 1,371 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,436 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

