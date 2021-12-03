Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $276.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.65 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

