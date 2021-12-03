Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $23.23 on Friday, reaching $67.77. 181,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,263,915 shares of company stock worth $124,636,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $11,715,216. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

