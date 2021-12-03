Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 35.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $121,300.56 and approximately $8,917.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,572,757 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

