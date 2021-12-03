Redwood Investments LLC Sells 25,936 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,936 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up approximately 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $22,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.