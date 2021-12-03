Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $658,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in First Horizon by 10.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 8.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Horizon by 36.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN opened at $16.37 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.