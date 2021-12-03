Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 154,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $304.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

