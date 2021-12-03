Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $858,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,979 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $70.49 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

