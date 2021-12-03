Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,725,941. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $404.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.34. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $269.82 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.