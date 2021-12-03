Zacks: Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. HBT Financial posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 33.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.48. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 382.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

