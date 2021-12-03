Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Gap Up to $50.24

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.24, but opened at $53.50. Lamb Weston shares last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 2,283 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

