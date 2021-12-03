Citizens Holding Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. Citizens has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Citizens worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

