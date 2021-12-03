Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 7,503 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after buying an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,426,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after buying an additional 634,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

