Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7,676.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,800,000 after buying an additional 497,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,690,000 after purchasing an additional 259,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 338,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $131.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.