Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $221.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.79 and a 200 day moving average of $243.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights upped their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

