First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,141 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 272,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after buying an additional 253,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after buying an additional 96,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after buying an additional 90,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.