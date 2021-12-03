Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA opened at $23.25 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

