SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. SLR Senior Investment has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $238.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Senior Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

