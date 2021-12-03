Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years.

NRK opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $14.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

