Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €99.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.80 ($117.95).

Kion Group stock traded down €0.50 ($0.57) during trading on Friday, hitting €97.96 ($111.32). The stock had a trading volume of 128,729 shares. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($92.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.54.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

