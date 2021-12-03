HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €115.00 ($130.68) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.01 ($106.83).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €46.64 ($53.00) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.