JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.60 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.60 ($4.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.47) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.94) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.98) to €3.60 ($4.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.70 ($4.20) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.55) to €4.30 ($4.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.80 ($4.32).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

