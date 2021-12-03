Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.79% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of -147.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.