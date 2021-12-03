Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 921 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $163.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.02.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.