FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FZT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) by 151.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,346 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.35% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

