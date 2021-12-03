Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Increases By 26.2%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE:FEDU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Four Seasons Education has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.