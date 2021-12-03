Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.0 days.

HDIUF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

HDIUF remained flat at $$32.10 during trading on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.3181 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

