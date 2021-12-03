Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Trading 2.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $72.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cabot traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $54.93. 6,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 336,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cabot in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

