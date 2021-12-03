HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $79.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $714.65. 8,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -442.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $775.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

