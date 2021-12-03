Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.40. 361,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,830. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68.

