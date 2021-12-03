Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 111.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 176,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of SGMO opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

