Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 51 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 27.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $432.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.13 and its 200-day moving average is $394.41. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $452.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.