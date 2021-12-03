1,073 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 655.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $220.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $183.52 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.