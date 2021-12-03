2,056 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

