Critical Contrast: Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) & Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Elementis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail.ru Group -15.47% -9.91% -6.05% Elementis N/A N/A N/A

Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elementis has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Elementis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 3.07 -$288.71 million ($1.02) -17.50 Elementis $751.30 million 1.37 -$67.00 million N/A N/A

Elementis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mail.ru Group and Elementis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail.ru Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Elementis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mail.ru Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.26%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than Elementis.

Summary

Elementis beats Mail.ru Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile

Mail.ru Group Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects. The VK segment includes the VK.com social network. The Social Networks segment includes OK and My World social networks. The Online Games segment comprises mobile, client-based, browser-based and social games. The Search, E-commerce and Other Services segment includes search services, e-commerce, esports business and certain other projects. The company was founded by Yuri Bentsionovich Milner and Dmitry Grishin on May 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products. The Coatings segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and additives for industrial finishes, architectural coatings, construction, adhesives and sealants, inks, colorant dispersions, and specialty applications. The Talc segment produces and supplies talc for use in plastics, paints and coatings, food and pharmaceuticals, ceramics, polyester putties, paper, and pulp sectors. The Chromium segment produces chromium chemicals, such as chromic oxide, chromic acid, chrome sulfate, sodium dichromate, and sodium sulfate for use in pigments, cosmetics, refractories, chrome metal production, metal and plastic finishing, wood treatment, leather tanning, trivalent metal finishing, coatings, and metal passivation, as well as for making detergents, glasses, papers, and starches. The Energy segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and additives for oil and gas drilling, lubrication, and stimulation activities. It also offers personal care products, waxes, additives and resins, organoclays, colourants, and other specialty additives. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

