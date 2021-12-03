Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ZY stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $8.00. 5,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,839. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

In other Zymergen news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

