Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $201.42

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $201.42 and last traded at $200.12, with a volume of 307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,373 shares of company stock worth $27,859,238. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

